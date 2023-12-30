Are Starbucks Breakfast Sandwiches Customizable? To An Extent

Some may tell you not to mess with perfection, and the Starbucks breakfast sandwiches would certainly fall into that category. From the sausage, cheddar, and egg to the turkey bacon, egg, and white cheddar, and from the egg, bacon, and gouda to the Impossible sandwich, it may seem like Starbucks has an inclusive breakfast menu, one that includes a hot breakfast item for everybody. However, in case you wake up feeling picky one morning, or your stomach doesn't always agree with the cheese, it can come in handy to know that Starbucks breakfast sandwiches are customizable — but only to an extent.

The thing is, you can customize your breakfast sandwich at Starbucks, but only by adding or subtracting something — not substituting. This means that, if you don't eat meat, you can easily ask them to take the bacon or the sausage off of any of the sandwiches to make them vegetarian. You can also ask for any of the sauces on the side, including sriracha, guacamole dip, or even honey. But, because the sandwiches are pre-packaged, you can't, on the other hand, substitute turkey bacon for regular or gouda for cheddar, nor can you ask for your breakfast sandwich to come on the sesame ciabatta instead of an English muffin.