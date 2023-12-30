Are Starbucks Breakfast Sandwiches Customizable? To An Extent
Some may tell you not to mess with perfection, and the Starbucks breakfast sandwiches would certainly fall into that category. From the sausage, cheddar, and egg to the turkey bacon, egg, and white cheddar, and from the egg, bacon, and gouda to the Impossible sandwich, it may seem like Starbucks has an inclusive breakfast menu, one that includes a hot breakfast item for everybody. However, in case you wake up feeling picky one morning, or your stomach doesn't always agree with the cheese, it can come in handy to know that Starbucks breakfast sandwiches are customizable — but only to an extent.
The thing is, you can customize your breakfast sandwich at Starbucks, but only by adding or subtracting something — not substituting. This means that, if you don't eat meat, you can easily ask them to take the bacon or the sausage off of any of the sandwiches to make them vegetarian. You can also ask for any of the sauces on the side, including sriracha, guacamole dip, or even honey. But, because the sandwiches are pre-packaged, you can't, on the other hand, substitute turkey bacon for regular or gouda for cheddar, nor can you ask for your breakfast sandwich to come on the sesame ciabatta instead of an English muffin.
Ordering allergen friendly foods at Starbucks
Knowing that you can customize your breakfast sandwich at Starbucks naturally opens up the conversation to ordering allergen-friendly options. Only, at Starbucks, and specifically with Starbucks breakfast sandwiches, it's not so simple. For instance, if you're lactose intolerant, you can order any one of the sandwiches without cheese, although you should note that the eggs on the sandwiches, as well as some of the bread — specifically the croissant roll and the sesame ciabatta — contain dairy. The same can be said if you have an egg allergy, in which case you can ask them to remove the egg patty. Just don't do it with the Impossible sandwich, because the ciabatta bun also has egg in it.
All that being said, despite having the Impossible sandwich on the menu, there's no vegan breakfast sandwich option on the Starbucks menu, even if you do make customizations. That's because the eggs and the bread both contain dairy — and you can't substitute either of them. Even if you did, what would be on it? All you'd be left with is the Impossible patty and sauce, which doesn't sound half bad on an English muffin with sriracha and honey, only it's not actually an option because you can't make substitutions. The good news, on the other hand, is that the bagels are all vegan, as well as the steel cut and overnight oats, which will go great with any of the 18 best Starbucks drinks for vegans.