10 Ways McDonald's Happy Meals Have Changed Over The Years

McDonald's is world famous for its fast food, but one option is likely more recognizable than all the rest: the Happy Meal. What started as a simple kid's menu in Guatemala (offering smaller portions and a sundae) has evolved into an internationally recognized rite of passage for millions of children. The Happy Meal as we know it was added to the national menu in 1979, bringing food, fun, and toys to children at McDonald's.

Over the years, there have been some heavy-hitting collaborations between the fast food restaurant and all kinds of franchises. From the Beanie Baby craze to Neopets to the more recent "Mario Kart 8" game, the Happy Meal has become a familiar face among youth trends. In 2025, the standard Happy Meal is packed into its iconic red box in three varieties. Happy Meals come with french fries, apple slices, a drink, and a choice of a hamburger, four chicken nuggets, or six chicken nuggets.

Toys are still a staple, of course, though much of the original design has been slowly changed alongside popular trends. While new generations enjoy the fun of the modern Happy Meal, many adults still imagine the one from their childhoods, some of which are almost unrecognizable compared to today.