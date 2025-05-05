If You Vaguely Remember A McDonald's Breakfast Buffet, You're Not Wrong

Buffets are a time-honored tradition in many contexts — brunch, dinner, or even a candy buffet. Each one taps into that second-nature notion where you fill a plate, sit down to enjoy, and do it all over again if you have the room to do so. There was even a time in Thailand when buffet enthusiasts broke the world record for the largest buffet line, one of the many fascinating facts you should know about buffets. You'll even find some at fast food restaurants, though it's not as common as it used to be. In fact, if you remember dining at a McDonald's breakfast buffet back in the day, you're not making it up.

Although you won't find any buffets at today's McDonald's locations, the concept did exist. However, it's something of a Mandela effect. A standard internet search for the once-beloved buffet won't yield much information, almost as if it has been wiped from the history books. However, back in 2020, Eater reported all that we know about fast food buffets, seemingly confirming that the McDonald's breakfast buffets were real, and some customers vividly remember them.