Is McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Returning? Here's Why We Think So
Breakfast for dinner lovers and night owls, start your engines — McDonald's may be bringing back its all-day breakfast menu. After years without access to a McGriddle in the middle of the work day, the corporation's X (formerly known as Twitter) page has us thinking the 24-hour breakfast bites will be making a return. The official McDonald's X account changed its header to a picture of a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle that repeats "breakfast comes first" in the background.
It also made a series of breakfast-related posts on February 27, 2025, tweeting "breakfast," "no one asks for all day lunch," and "how are u skipping breakfast when McGriddles exist" out into the Twitterverse. The account also changed its bio to "this is a breakfast stan account now." Although the posts may seem like the random ramblings of a hacker, the corporation is known to have a laid-back, witty approach to social media, as evidenced by its humorous announcement of when the McDonald's Shamrock Shake is coming and going in 2025.
This upcoming March would mark five difficult years since the disappearance of McDonald's all-day breakfast menu. As COVID-19 spread in the U.S., the fast food chain announced it would be discontinuing the offerings outside of normal breakfast hours. Although we've recently discovered that McDonald's all-day breakfast ended because the items took up too much kitchen space, we're holding out hope that the menu will be reinstalled for us late risers who want a hash brown past 11 a.m.
The return of all-day breakfast may help McDonald's win customers
Fans of the restaurant have been begging for all-day breakfast for ages, and the pleas certainly aren't lost on the company. McDonald's found itself in the news frequently in 2024, and all press has not proven to be good press for the fast food chain. From E.coli outbreaks to political backlash and resulting boycotts, McDonald's faced a decrease in sales in 2024 that it hasn't witnessed since the pandemic.
The company aimed to retain customers last year with the return of fan-favorite options, such as the McRib sandwich and Snack Wraps, which are slated to hit menus sometime this year. Recently, the company made some other breakfast-related announcements, such as a $1 sale on McMuffins for the anniversary of the dish, a buy-one-get-one deal for Sausage McMuffins, the sale of bagel sandwiches at all its franchises nationwide, and a collaboration with Krispy Kreme at participating McDonald's locations.
An all-day breakfast comeback on the anniversary of its disappearance would certainly make sense as a wrap-up to the company's other sales and celebrations. With breakfast foods like the deluxe Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit and Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle topping off our ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items, it's a return we wait for with anticipation.