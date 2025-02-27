Is McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Returning? Here's Why We Think So

Breakfast for dinner lovers and night owls, start your engines — McDonald's may be bringing back its all-day breakfast menu. After years without access to a McGriddle in the middle of the work day, the corporation's X (formerly known as Twitter) page has us thinking the 24-hour breakfast bites will be making a return. The official McDonald's X account changed its header to a picture of a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle that repeats "breakfast comes first" in the background.

It also made a series of breakfast-related posts on February 27, 2025, tweeting "breakfast," "no one asks for all day lunch," and "how are u skipping breakfast when McGriddles exist" out into the Twitterverse. The account also changed its bio to "this is a breakfast stan account now." Although the posts may seem like the random ramblings of a hacker, the corporation is known to have a laid-back, witty approach to social media, as evidenced by its humorous announcement of when the McDonald's Shamrock Shake is coming and going in 2025.

This upcoming March would mark five difficult years since the disappearance of McDonald's all-day breakfast menu. As COVID-19 spread in the U.S., the fast food chain announced it would be discontinuing the offerings outside of normal breakfast hours. Although we've recently discovered that McDonald's all-day breakfast ended because the items took up too much kitchen space, we're holding out hope that the menu will be reinstalled for us late risers who want a hash brown past 11 a.m.