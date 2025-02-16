Why Did McDonald's All-Day Breakfast End? (And Will It Come Back?)

Once upon a time, you could order a McDonald's Sausage McMuffin, a serving of pancakes, and a couple of perfectly cooked crispy hash browns at 2 p.m. on any random Thursday — and, boy, was it good. However, despite its popularity, McDonald's discontinued the all-day breakfast service back in 2020. So, why was it axed? It all has to do with the enormous strain that the restaurant experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic when its stock prices fell by 17%, as reported by CNBC.

McDonald's rolled out its all-day breakfast service in October 2015 and — depending on which state you lived in — offered McMuffins, breakfast burritos, biscuits, hash browns, and more from opening time to closing. Yet, just five years later, at the height of the pandemic, Bill Garrett, the Senior Vice President of McDonald's U.S. operations, delivered the bad news. "To simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew, and ensure the best possible experience for our customers, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks," Garrett revealed in an official statement via the news outlet.

The all-day breakfast was nixed from that point on, and, as of yet, it has not made a comeback. However, according to one TikTok user, former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, "McDonald's wanted to get rid of all-day breakfast well before the pandemic happened." If this is true, the pandemic provided the perfect cover for the chain to scale back on its previous offerings.