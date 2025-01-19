What Time Does McDonald's Stop Serving Breakfast? Here's What You Need To Know

For many, McDonald's breakfasts are the unofficial sponsor of hectic mornings. The fact that you can get an Egg McMuffin, packed with insanely fluffy eggs and your choice of protein, with a side of a perfectly crispy rectangle of shredded potatoes within minutes is a modern miracle. But those who don't frequent the fast food chain often might find themselves in the dreaded breakfast menu drought zone. Unfortunately, McDonald's is one of the many fast food chains that does not serve breakfast all day, so it's important to keep an eye on local McDonald's breakfast schedules.

Advertisement

We say "local McDonald's breakfast schedules" because it can vary from place to place. According to the McDonald's website, "Co-Ops and franchisees decide [breakfast windows] at their discretion, but you can often get your favorite breakfast item from the time your local restaurant opens until 10:30 or 11:00 a.m. local time." I called my nearest McDonald's to see what its breakfast window was and found that it aligned with what the website said with a small caveat, during the weekdays they serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m. and during the weekends they serve breakfast until 11 a.m.