What Time Does McDonald's Stop Serving Breakfast? Here's What You Need To Know
For many, McDonald's breakfasts are the unofficial sponsor of hectic mornings. The fact that you can get an Egg McMuffin, packed with insanely fluffy eggs and your choice of protein, with a side of a perfectly crispy rectangle of shredded potatoes within minutes is a modern miracle. But those who don't frequent the fast food chain often might find themselves in the dreaded breakfast menu drought zone. Unfortunately, McDonald's is one of the many fast food chains that does not serve breakfast all day, so it's important to keep an eye on local McDonald's breakfast schedules.
We say "local McDonald's breakfast schedules" because it can vary from place to place. According to the McDonald's website, "Co-Ops and franchisees decide [breakfast windows] at their discretion, but you can often get your favorite breakfast item from the time your local restaurant opens until 10:30 or 11:00 a.m. local time." I called my nearest McDonald's to see what its breakfast window was and found that it aligned with what the website said with a small caveat, during the weekdays they serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m. and during the weekends they serve breakfast until 11 a.m.
You might still be able to order breakfast favorites past breakfast time
In speaking with my local Mcdonalds in Portland, Oregon, I did find out that while their full breakfast menu ends at 10:30 or 11:00 a.m. depending on the day, they still serve their McMuffin sandwiches all day — which happens to be my go-to breakfast order. If your local McDonald's isn't as lenient with their McMuffin policy, then we highly recommend you take a stab at making your own McDonald's breakfast sandwich. The convenience may be zapped, but your cravings will definitely be satiated.
When I asked which McDonald's menu items are not offered after the breakfast window has closed, I was informed that things like biscuits, bagels, McGriddles, and breakfast burritos are no longer available after that window is up. If you find yourself craving a McGriddle beyond the breakfast window, much like the McMuffin we have a McGriddle recipe for you to satiate your desires at home.