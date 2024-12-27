It's no secret that 2024 has been full of newsworthy events. From the presidential election to the stunning hit release of "Wicked" and the Summer Olympics, it was hard to tear yourself away from news at times. Of course, whether or not you're a fast food frequenter, you may have noticed one popular restaurant chain garnered a huge number of headline-worthy stories this year: McDonald's.

Advertisement

Now, the iconic franchise is always in the spotlight for some hungry fans. But 2024 seemed to be a particularly big deal for McDonald's. While some of its media presence was self-induced — the chain launched quite a few new products hoping to entice customers, for example — other stories seemed circumstantial. Who could have predicted that Luigi Mangione would be arrested at a McDonald's, or that the chain would accidentally incite an E. coli outbreak?

After such a hectic year, some may be hoping the chain sees a break from the headlines in 2025. For now, though, we're going to recap 13 times McDonald's found itself in the news in 2024.