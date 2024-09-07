McDonald's Is Updating Its McFlurry Cups With Sustainability In Mind

With at least 41,800 locations as of 2023, McDonald's is considered the largest fast-food restaurant chain in the world. Its global reach spans roughly 100 countries, encompassing more than 13,700 locations in the United States alone. By sheer numbers and related consumer products and packaging, that gives McDonald's a notable impact when it comes to sustainability. That's why the company's recent ramp-up of sustainability measures matter, including the newly revealed reconfiguration of its McFlurry cups.

The new change in the McFlurry cup packaging focuses on the lids, formerly a separate component made of plastic. The new cup is a one-piece container with four flaps at the top enclosing the popular McDonald's dessert, thereby ditching the conventional plastic lid. It's all part of the company's wide-reaching 2025 year-end sourcing goal of reaching 100% renewable, recycled or certified materials for guest packaging. That includes strategies such as eliminating unnecessary packaging and seeking out alternative materials that lower environmental impact.

McDonald's reported reaching 86.7% of that goal by the end of 2023, and the new McFlurry packaging continues ongoing efforts. Before debuting in U.S. stores, the four-flap container appeared in international markets including Canada and Indonesia. In conjunction with the container announcement, McDonald's unveiled a new little-sister size: the Mini McFlurry, about half the size of a regular McFlurry, for those desiring quick-bite treats in smaller portions.