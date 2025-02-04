Here's When McDonald's Shamrock Shake Is Coming And Going In 2025

Special items come and go with stunning speed and regularity at fast food spots these days, but the one thing you can always rely on is the return of McDonald's Shamrock Shake. Unlike the more enigmatically released McDonald's favorite, the McRib, you can set your clock to the return of the popular mint shake, with its Irish theming making it inseparable from St. Patrick's Day. And so once again as February opens, we are treated to the creamy green drink, made with vanilla soft serve and minty Shamrock Shake syrup, with its annual re-release starting on February 10 and lasting until the week after St. Patrick's Day on March 23. However, this year there is an extra Irish surprise in store.

This last year marked the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Ronald McDonald House Charity, the organization supported by McDonald's that helps children who need to travel for medical care and their families. To celebrate, McDonald's launched its Gift to RMHC program, which has added new ways for customers to help support the cause, including rounding up their orders when making their purchases. To continue the Gift to RMHC celebration, McDonald's will be making a donation of $0.25 cents to RMHC for every Shamrock Shake sale this year. But that's not the only surprise, because, in the spirit of family and the season, McDonald's is also reuniting its friendly purple monster mascot Grimace with his Irish relative, Uncle O'Grimacey.

