Mcdonald's Absolute Best Item Is A Dark Horse On The Breakfast Menu

Since the 1970s, McDonald's has been a leader in the fast food breakfast scene, bringing staples like the Egg McMuffin and the McGriddle into the public conscience. While hotcakes and hash browns have been menu mainstays for decades, we hold another, bigger breakfast item in higher esteem.

We tried and ranked every item on McDonald's menu — 38 in all — from the coffee to the burgers to the breakfast sandwiches and ranked the Golden Arches' Deluxe Bacon and Egg Biscuit as the absolute best item of the bunch. This breakfast monolith is stacked with bacon, egg, cheese, and lettuce, offering a little bit of everything to those who order it. That's exactly what set this sandwich apart for us — it's the best of both worlds because it's essentially a cross between a classic BLT sandwich and a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich.

While the Deluxe Bacon and Egg Biscuit is not a permanent fixture on the menu, the addition of lettuce to a classic Bacon, Egg, & Cheese made it hard to beat. We're big fans of both varieties of McGriddles, but our favorite item could easily become anyone's favorite go-to on a morning breakfast run.

