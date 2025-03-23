The Secret Behind Why McDonald's Coke And Sprite Tastes Better
According to 2021 GlobalData statistics, McDonald's — or Mickey D's, as it's affectionately known — brings joy to over 70 million people worldwide daily through its many delicious burgers and beverages, among other things. And if you've ever tried a McDonald's Coke or Sprite, you'll know that they seem to bring extra joy. In fact, Mickey D's Coke and Sprite are widely said to be better than their peers at many other fast food restaurants — and there's a reason why.
In 1955, McDonald's partnered with Coca-Cola, and a unique relationship developed. This extended from how the Coke and Sprite syrups were delivered to McDonald's franchises, to how these were and are currently stored, going as far as to how Mickey D's treats the water it mixes with the syrups. And it's the same at every single McD's store that you visit.
Even the ice that you get inside your drink is factored into your glass of Coca-Cola or ice-cold Sprite. At McDonald's, the ice isn't being added as a space filler to save money — it's actually part of the full drinking experience. As are the straws, which have been created with a larger diameter so that more of the beverage covers the taste buds in every sip, maximizing the flavor experience.
The secrets behind the perfect sip
Other food establishments have soda syrups delivered in a bag and plugged into the fountain dispenser, saving money and storage space. Meanwhile, McDonald's soda syrups are delivered in steel tanks. These help to keep their temperature regulated and shield them from air, sunlight, and any other environmental elements that may affect it. The tanks also help to keep the syrups fresh for far longer than a plastic bag.
Every single McDonald's also filters its water before it's put into the soda fountain. This is to ensure that it is super clean and, when mixed with the syrup, will taste exactly the same wherever you go. After all, different regions have different water conditions, which could massively impact the end flavor of your Coke or Sprite. This gold standard filtration system delivers high quality, clean, and similar-tasting water in every store.
Temperatures are also very carefully controlled so that the steel tanks keep the syrup cool, while the filtered water used in the fountains is pre-chilled before being connected to the back end of the dispensing tap. Most other venues that serve soda from dispensers flash-chill the drink as it is tapped out. And finally, the syrup-to-water ratio is so fine-tuned that it takes into account the ice added to give it that last blast of chill that melts away while you're drinking your soda. All of this is done so that you'll never get a watery Coke or Sprite from McDonald's.