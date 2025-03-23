The Secret Behind Why McDonald's Coke And Sprite Tastes Better

According to 2021 GlobalData statistics, McDonald's — or Mickey D's, as it's affectionately known — brings joy to over 70 million people worldwide daily through its many delicious burgers and beverages, among other things. And if you've ever tried a McDonald's Coke or Sprite, you'll know that they seem to bring extra joy. In fact, Mickey D's Coke and Sprite are widely said to be better than their peers at many other fast food restaurants — and there's a reason why.

In 1955, McDonald's partnered with Coca-Cola, and a unique relationship developed. This extended from how the Coke and Sprite syrups were delivered to McDonald's franchises, to how these were and are currently stored, going as far as to how Mickey D's treats the water it mixes with the syrups. And it's the same at every single McD's store that you visit.

Even the ice that you get inside your drink is factored into your glass of Coca-Cola or ice-cold Sprite. At McDonald's, the ice isn't being added as a space filler to save money — it's actually part of the full drinking experience. As are the straws, which have been created with a larger diameter so that more of the beverage covers the taste buds in every sip, maximizing the flavor experience.