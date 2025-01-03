What Flavor Is Coca-Cola Exactly?

Since its introduction in 1886, Coca-Cola has become renowned for its many flavors, including mainstays like Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke, and temporary flavors ranging from lemon and lime to orange and raspberry. But the original, once known as Coca-Cola Classic, has been enjoyed for decades even as its formula remains one of the food industry's biggest trade secrets.

Like KFC's recipe for its famous chicken, the formula for Coca-Cola's beloved soda is known only to a select few, even as Coke products are enjoyed by nearly two billion people each day around the world — one of many fascinating facts about the Coca-Cola company. So, what's the secret behind Coca-Cola's formula? The company itself says the drink includes carbonated water (roughly 90%), sugar, phosphoric acid, caffeine, and caramel color, all of which combine to give the soda bubbles, color, and notes of sweetness, bitterness, and tartness.

The last ingredient is natural flavors, which, according to Coca-Cola, are at the essence of its secret formula. Among these flavors is the extract of coca plant leaves and, formerly, caffeine-packed kola nuts, which were once at the heart of Coke's iconic flavor. Vanilla and cinnamon are also in the mix of natural flavors, but citrus oils (lemon, orange, and lime), nutmeg, and other trace flavors also combine to give Coke its distinctive taste.

