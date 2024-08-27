The Reason Many Restaurants Serve Triple-Filtered Water

When dining out at a restaurant, there tend to be a few options for those who want to stick to water. While you can opt for still bottled water or canned sparkling water, those who choose tap aren't being served water straight from the sink, per se. If this is you, rest assured knowing that you are most likely being served triple-filtered water. Even if you're not familiar with this concept, it's exactly what it sounds like. But how is it different from, say, your faucet filter or pitcher filter at home? Let's take a closer look at the three filters to understand what triple-filtered water means.

Triple-filtered water passes through three individual filters to remove minerals, chemicals, and even sediment from the water that comes from the faucet. The first filter, usually a sediment pre-filter, removes pieces of matter like clay, sand, and other naturally occurring sediments from the water. Next up, the water passes through a second filter, typically reverse osmosis, that eliminates particles of chlorine and other contaminants like lead. The third and final filter, commonly a post-carbon block, removes any remaining odors or lingering flavors, leaving the water crisp and refreshing.