The Reason Many Restaurants Serve Triple-Filtered Water
When dining out at a restaurant, there tend to be a few options for those who want to stick to water. While you can opt for still bottled water or canned sparkling water, those who choose tap aren't being served water straight from the sink, per se. If this is you, rest assured knowing that you are most likely being served triple-filtered water. Even if you're not familiar with this concept, it's exactly what it sounds like. But how is it different from, say, your faucet filter or pitcher filter at home? Let's take a closer look at the three filters to understand what triple-filtered water means.
Triple-filtered water passes through three individual filters to remove minerals, chemicals, and even sediment from the water that comes from the faucet. The first filter, usually a sediment pre-filter, removes pieces of matter like clay, sand, and other naturally occurring sediments from the water. Next up, the water passes through a second filter, typically reverse osmosis, that eliminates particles of chlorine and other contaminants like lead. The third and final filter, commonly a post-carbon block, removes any remaining odors or lingering flavors, leaving the water crisp and refreshing.
This is why some restaurants use triple-filtered water
So, why do restaurants serve triple-filtered water? One reason that benefits patrons is that it helps the food and other drinks taste better. This is why Starbucks uses triple-filtered water to make their coffees and other beverages. But apart from the guests' experience, using triple-filtered water benefits the restaurant too. Using highly filtered water is easier on the restaurant's equipment, and that means there are fewer repairs and malfunctions that occur. The fewer issues like scaling and bacteria growth with the equipment, the more efficiently the kitchen can operate.
While filtering water doesn't always make it safe to drink, as microorganisms may still be present, it's good to understand why even something as simple as water tastes better when you dine out. But now that you know how filtered restaurant water is, you can appreciate the extra effort behind triple-filtered water — for your meal and the restaurant's ability to function smoothly.