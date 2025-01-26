We Tried And Ranked Every McDonald's Burger

Hey, you — with the functioning arteries! Want to try every McDonald's burger with me? No, don't worry; you don't need to take your own heart health into your own hands eating pounds of beef. I've done the work for you, assuming all risk of gout to consume, categorize, and rank every single burger* at McDonald's in 2025, the year of our lard.

Just kidding, lard is expensive, and the frying oil is vegetarian now, they tell me. Grab your napkins and keep an eye out for Hamburglars; we're going on a mission of mastication, and none may stand in our way. Come! We ride for the Golden Arches at dawn.**

*I triangulated a little bit, where the burger variations were so identical I could tell what was lost and what was gained between iterations. We're on a tight burger budget here, people.

**Technically, 10:30, when McDonald's switches over from the breakfast to lunch menus.