For Geoffrey Zakarian, There's No Time Better Than Breakfast To Connect With Your Heritage - Exclusive Interview

We at Tasting Table are curious: What can attendees look forward to from you at the upcoming L.A. Wine & Food Festival?

Well, it's new. This is a whole new world, L.A. Food Festival. It sounds completely ridiculous that it should be new, because L.A. is such a fantastic food world, but it's sort of a new look for us. We do a lot of food fests ... I know what people like. But I also know that stuff that I like that is maybe a touch more esoteric or fun that I think people will appreciate. And I try to do it in a classical sense always, I always try to have one foot very much in the past.

And so I was wondering ... First of all, I don't know what the weather's going to be in LA. I know it's kind of not very good right now, but usually, it's pretty nice. So I'm figuring it'll be in the 60s or 70s, and since we're going to be outside on the pier, I decided to do fish. How about that? Radical.

Any particular insight into what type of seafood you're going to be using or how you're going to be using it?



Probably a bluefin tuna from the Akami. And I want to put maybe an Italian spin on it. I'm not quite 100% sure what the finished product's going to be, but when we get there, we'll see. It always depends on when you do these things, what the setup is, and what you can do outside. And there's so many people, there's so many moving parts, it's like opening a pop-up for two hours. I plan for the best, but I plan for the worst also. I'm going to put an Italian sort of condiment spin on it. It's not going to be a tartar. And I might use some caviar just because caviar is seemingly making a comeback.

Isn't it?



Seems to be. It was luxury, and oh my god, poo-poo, and now it's like, "Oh, caviar with toast and eggs." It's become okay because now there are very many offshoots; since they banned some caviars, a lot of other caviars have come by that aren't so expensive and so dear. They're excellent. So that's what I'm thinking.

We have some great chefs going. You saw the lineup. It's also great. I've contacted Antonia [Lofaso], and I'm like, "Please tell me where to go for dinner." I don't know anyone. It's just so much, it's like chock full of choices. She's going to give me a list of where to go.