Here's How Much Protein Is In A Single McDonald's Chicken Nugget

If you're Googling "how much protein is in a single McDonald's chicken nugget," we respect it. Taking a keen interest in your macros is essential if you're eating in a calorie deficit or simply want to take an interest in the combination of nutrients you're consuming for body recomposition purposes. Perhaps you're keen to factor your protein into your meals first to guarantee that you feel full and satisfied?

Whatever your reasons, here are the deets: McDonald's chicken nuggets are available in several sizes, for example, a chicken nugget Happy Meal for kids includes four nugs in total (along with a small fries and a drink) but you can also purchase them in six, 10, 20, and even 40-piece boxes. There are nine grams of protein in a four-piece chicken nugget order (totaling 170 calories), so if we do the math, it works out at 2.25g of protein in a single nugget. Extrapolate from there, and a 20-piece box contains 45g of protein and a 40-piece box contains 90g of protein.

McDonald's chicken nuggets are made with white boneless chicken, vegetable oils, wheat flour, flavorings, and spices. Surprisingly, this savory snack also contains a sweetener called dextrose. All McNuggets are produced in four specific shapes, known as the bell, the ball, the boot, and the bone (we reckon the jutting base of "the boot" makes it the best for dipping and optimum crunch).