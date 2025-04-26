McDonald's Uses 3 Cuts Of Chicken For Nuggets (With No Pink Slime Involved)

The slightly unnatural form of most chicken nuggets always has people assuming they must be filled with strange mixtures of anything but real meat, and this concern doubles when dealing with fast food like McDonald's Chicken McNuggets. In McDonald's case, this was exacerbated by a viral online rumor, which supposedly showed a rough-looking mixture of smooth meat called "pink slime." The burger chain is not totally off the hook for using pink slime in the past, but the mixture is not and never was used in Chicken McNuggets. What the company uses are three different pieces of white meat: The breast, tenderloin, and rib meat.

Beyond the fact that all McDonald's chicken is USDA-inspected, we know how Chicken McNuggets are made because the company has tried to be as open as possible in letting people into its suppliers' factories in recent years. The white meat for the chicken nuggets is separated and cleaned of excess fat by assembly line workers, and then the chicken cuts go into a giant grinder. This produces a mixture not unlike ground chicken you would find in a supermarket. McDonald's Chicken McNuggets do have some extra ingredients, like seasonings and some natural additives that help flavor and bind the mixture together, but nothing like the ammonium hydroxide in pink slime. The ground chicken is then molded into the three recognizable Chicken McNugget shapes — the boot, circle, and bow tie — before being double-battered and fried.