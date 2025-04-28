McDonald's Nearly Went In A Wildly Different Direction With McNuggets

McDonald's Chicken McNuggets ranked highly on our ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items, but the crispy, chewy pieces of meat almost didn't come into existence. Onion nuggets were the predecessor to the meaty morsels and were initially scooped up and dished out in the late '70s. While the fried bites may have looked like chunks of chicken to an unknowing eater, inside the fried shells were actually masses of a flavored onion mixture.

The fast food company's executive chef developed the recipe to act as an order option for vegetarian customers. The side dish could also be enjoyed as a companion for more typical orders of burger and fries, but the nuggets were reportedly only served in the evenings from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Regardless of the specified ordering timeframe, the onion pieces didn't take off. Instead, former chairman Fred Turner redirected the chef's creative culinary efforts towards chicken instead. After replacing the onion pieces with chicken, Chicken McNuggets finally landed on menus in the early 1980s. Once they did, the carnivorous option became a staple item among the company's offerings.