The Sweet And Saucy McDonald's Chicken Nugget Hack You Need To Try

Any purchase of chicken McNuggets from McDonald's seems incomplete without a sauce (or multiple sauces) for dipping. Everyone can pick their favorite with 10 sauce options on the menu — or creative minds can concoct easy sauce hacks with many choices at their fingertips.

TikTokers are fawning over the latest sauce hack: sweet and sour sauce with mayo. The combination of the two may raise a few eyebrows, but it's a hack that's definitely worth trying. Many TikTokers recommend dousing the two sauces on an order of nuggets and then shaking them inside the box for maximum coverage.

The resulting creation is one of perfect harmony that touches every corner of the tastebuds. The sweet, tangy, and sour sauce balances the richness of the mayonnaise. Conversely, the tang of the mayonnaise cuts through the sweetness of the sweet and sour, creating a dippable, dunkable duo that balances well against the salty crunch of the nuggets.