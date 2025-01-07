How To Hack McDonald's Iced Coffee Into The Korean-Inspired McBassett

A good fast-food hack is also an easy fast hack; one that doesn't take much time or many ingredients to pull off. For McDonald's customers who want a touch more sweetness in their iced coffee, all it takes is a little bit of soft-serve ice cream.

Drink/ice cream combos have populated social media for a while — the McDonald's ice cream/Taco Bell baja blast combo combines the best of two worlds, and the orange soda/McDonald's ice cream combo creates a tasty, creamsicle-inspired twist. The coffee and ice cream combo is known as the McBassett and traces its origins to South Korea.

The combo itself is simple: Order a McDonald's iced coffee and a soft-serve ice cream cone. Take a few sips from the coffee, dunk the cone into the coffee, mix together, and enjoy. Its inspiration comes from Paul Bassett, a South Korean coffee shop chain named after a world-champion barista known for making high-quality coffee drinks with premium ingredients. The McBassett is an easy way to recreate Bassett's famous ice cream latte and Bassett himself finds the connection with his creation flattering.

