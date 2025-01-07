How To Hack McDonald's Iced Coffee Into The Korean-Inspired McBassett
A good fast-food hack is also an easy fast hack; one that doesn't take much time or many ingredients to pull off. For McDonald's customers who want a touch more sweetness in their iced coffee, all it takes is a little bit of soft-serve ice cream.
Drink/ice cream combos have populated social media for a while — the McDonald's ice cream/Taco Bell baja blast combo combines the best of two worlds, and the orange soda/McDonald's ice cream combo creates a tasty, creamsicle-inspired twist. The coffee and ice cream combo is known as the McBassett and traces its origins to South Korea.
The combo itself is simple: Order a McDonald's iced coffee and a soft-serve ice cream cone. Take a few sips from the coffee, dunk the cone into the coffee, mix together, and enjoy. Its inspiration comes from Paul Bassett, a South Korean coffee shop chain named after a world-champion barista known for making high-quality coffee drinks with premium ingredients. The McBassett is an easy way to recreate Bassett's famous ice cream latte and Bassett himself finds the connection with his creation flattering.
More easy ice cream hacks
By adding ice cream to a McDonald's iced coffee to make a McBassett, coffee drinkers still get a java boost while enjoying the sweetness of ice cream in this handheld coffee float. But the fun with ice cream doesn't stop there. Instant coffee or espresso powder can also be added to upgrade vanilla ice cream at home.
With numerous possibilities, ice cream hacks can be found seemingly everywhere, and many active foodies have discovered or made their own creations at popular fast-food chains. A trip to the Costco food court is often a reward after shopping and customers can treat themselves to an inexpensive root beer float by ordering a cup of vanilla soft serve and filling a cup with fountain root beer. While they're at Costco, fans of the food court can also try a flurry ice cream hack by crumbling Costco's cookies into their favorite soft-serve flavor.
Chick-fil-A is famous for its lemonade and the refreshing drink can be upgraded with the addition of ice cream. Drinking a bit of lemonade and dunking an ice cream cone into it for a frozen lemonade treat that balances the tang of lemonade with the sweetness and creaminess of ice cream.