A Chef Gives 13 Ways To Transform Store-Bought Vanilla Ice Cream

A shocking amount of ice cream flavors can be found on the market, ranging from classic cookies and cream to cartons packed with sweet and salty chunks. Yet it always seems that when you are looking for a particular flavor combination, you can't find it.

While I was working as a line cook in a bustling New York City restaurant, the pastry department (literally) churned out fresh ice cream and sorbet almost daily in deeply flavored varieties that you can't grab at your local supermarket, like basil or crème fraîche. I carried those taste memories with me to the next stop in my career as a recipe developer, and discovered, through trial and error, that when you can't find the ice cream flavor you want, you can make it.

In my 20 years as a recipe developer, I have also learned that you need to take shortcuts sometimes. With high-quality vanilla ice cream readily available, rather than confecting elevated homemade ice cream, you can achieve wondrous results by mixing, swirling, layering, and folding other elements into a container of store-bought vanilla ice cream. I'm not talking about taking a few scoops and building upgraded ice cream sundaes (delicious as that is), but instead giving the vanilla base a total transformation into something completely different and utterly delightful. Truthfully, there were some failures over the years, but each icy, bland result was part of the learning process that turned failure into success, and now I'm passing that experience along.