No-Churn Swirled Piña Colada Sorbet Recipe
A frosty scoop of sorbet is a favorite for many dessert lovers, thanks to its versatility and refreshing characteristics. Fruit is the star of the show, and the sheer variety means you never have to eat the same type twice ... except when it's as delicious as this no-churn swirled piña colada sorbet. Courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, this frozen treat can be whipped together with minimal hands-on work. Some patience and foresight are required though, since you'll need to freeze the pineapple chunks and then the sorbet.
Nevertheless, this boozy sorbet is equally impressive whether you're hosting a pool party or a sit-down dinner. Rosenhouse guarantees piña colada lovers will be on board with this dessert. "The swirls of rich and creamy coconut sorbet are the perfect contrast to the tangy pineapple sorbet with notes of lime and agave," she says. "Both have just a hint of rum for that classic piña colada flavor." For a fun cocktail concoction, Rosenhouse recommends stirring in a shot of rum. She also notes the sorbet pairs well with shortbread cookies, candied and spiced nuts, or a fresh fruit salad.
Gather the ingredients for no-churn swirled piña colada sorbet
For this recipe, start by trimming then cutting a pineapple into 1-inch chunks. Next, get canned unsweetened coconut milk, canned cream of coconut, limes, kosher salt, white rum, and agave. If desired, top with toasted coconut flakes for serving.
Step 1: Freeze pineapple
Transfer pineapple to a freezer-safe zip-top bag or airtight container and freeze at least 4 hours or until firm.
Step 2: Combine coconut, lime, salt, and rum
In a food processor, process coconut milk, cream of coconut, the juice of 1 ½ of the limes, ⅛ teaspoon of the salt, and ¼ cup of the rum until frothy, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3: Chill
Transfer to a small bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 4: Combine pineapple, lime, salt, and agave
In the same food processor bowl (no need to clean between uses), process frozen pineapple, the zest of 1 lime, juice of the remaining 1 ½ limes, remaining ⅛ teaspoon salt, and agave until only small chunks remain visible.
Step 5: Add rum
Add remaining ¼ cup rum and process until mostly smooth.
Step 6: Transfer pineapple mixture to pan
Spread ⅓ of the pineapple mixture into the bottom of a standard loaf pan or freezer-safe container with a lid.
Step 7: Add coconut mixture
Top with ⅓ of the coconut mixture.
Step 8: Repeat layers
Repeat with remaining pineapple and coconut mixtures until all are used.
Step 9: Freeze
Freeze, covered, at least 4 hours or overnight. If using a loaf pan, cover with plastic wrap.
Step 10: Serve
Serve sorbet and top with toasted coconut flakes, if desired. Store any leftovers in a lidded freezer-safe container.
What's the secret for great homemade no-churn sorbet?
This homemade sorbet isn't especially difficult to make, but a few key elements guarantee its success. Rosenhouse says, "The secret to no-churn sorbet is balance." The two key components of this recipe are coconut, a creamy high-fat ingredient, and pineapple, a high water-content fruit. "In the case of the coconut sorbet, the cream of coconut contributes enough fat and sugar that the sorbet stays beautifully creamy when frozen," Rosenhouse explains.
High-water content fruit doesn't have the same characteristics, requiring other components to prevent it from freezing into a cube. "For fruit-based sorbets like pineapple, adding alcohol (like rum, vodka, or tequila) helps to keep the sorbet from freezing solid, keeps it from becoming icy, and also results in a sorbet that's scoopable straight out of the freezer," Rosenhouse says. While you can skip the rum if you want a booze-free sorbet, she warns that "it may end up more icy and firm when frozen."
Can you make your own toasted coconut garnish?
Although you may be able to find toasted coconut at the grocery store, there's nothing like the aromas that waft off freshly toasted flakes. So consider buying raw coconut and toasting it yourself. You can use your oven, stove, or microwave to get evenly toasted coconut. It's important to use low heat to prevent it from burning and closely watching the coconut as it starts to turn golden brown. (You can also toast coconut in your air fryer.) Rosenhouse likes to use unsweetened coconut flakes, which nicely balance the sweetness of the sorbet.
Aside from coconut, you can also toast nuts to sprinkle over this piña colada sorbet. Rosenhouse suggests macadamia nuts, and sliced almonds would be delicious too. Try other tasty toppings like whipped cream, or play up the cocktail vibe with a lime twist or maraschino cherry. Finally, if you haven't eaten all the extra pineapple already, add a grilled slice or two for a tropical twist.
- 1 small pineapple, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 (15-ounce) can cream of coconut
- 3 limes, divided
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ cup white rum, divided
- ½ cup agave
- Toasted coconut flakes, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|341
|Total Fat
|15.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|47.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|40.7 g
|Sodium
|68.6 mg
|Protein
|1.8 g