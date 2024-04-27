No-Churn Swirled Piña Colada Sorbet Recipe

A frosty scoop of sorbet is a favorite for many dessert lovers, thanks to its versatility and refreshing characteristics. Fruit is the star of the show, and the sheer variety means you never have to eat the same type twice ... except when it's as delicious as this no-churn swirled piña colada sorbet. Courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, this frozen treat can be whipped together with minimal hands-on work. Some patience and foresight are required though, since you'll need to freeze the pineapple chunks and then the sorbet.

Nevertheless, this boozy sorbet is equally impressive whether you're hosting a pool party or a sit-down dinner. Rosenhouse guarantees piña colada lovers will be on board with this dessert. "The swirls of rich and creamy coconut sorbet are the perfect contrast to the tangy pineapple sorbet with notes of lime and agave," she says. "Both have just a hint of rum for that classic piña colada flavor." For a fun cocktail concoction, Rosenhouse recommends stirring in a shot of rum. She also notes the sorbet pairs well with shortbread cookies, candied and spiced nuts, or a fresh fruit salad.