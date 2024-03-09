Level Up Your Ice Cream With This Simple Bowl Trick

Details matter in the kitchen, and even the smallest action can have a profound effect on the final dishes you place on the dining room table. Such is the case with ice cream. Though serving the sweet treat can seem as simple as spooning out scoops to place into a dish, going the extra mile to chill the dishes you intend to serve the dessert in can bring your ice-cream eating experience to a new level. Setting bowls and pretty dessert dishes into the freezer is a trick professional chefs use in restaurants, but that doesn't mean you can't do the same at home.

With cold dishes and plates at the ready, your frozen desserts will have the platform they need to shine and impress the guests at your next dinner party. It's a subtle move with major results, but having a chilled plate waiting for artful drizzles of chocolate sauce and salted caramel can help keep stickier, gooier substances in place as you dress up your favorite frozen treats.