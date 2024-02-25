The Making Of A Memory: How Attention To Detail Creates Unforgettable Dining Experiences

Researchers have sought to understand what contributes to positive dining experiences. Behavioral, social, intellectual, affect, and sensory criteria all impact whether or not customers will recall their experiences positively — or forget them. Even without the science, I know this to be true firsthand thanks to an incredible dining experience in Dubai.

Let me set the scene: As immaculately plated dishes were gently placed in front of me by the team at Michelin-winning Ossiano, I already knew I would remember this meal forever. The service complemented an impressively thought-out menu at every turn, from my glasses of wine that were seemingly never empty, or the second plating of a mushroom dish I loved and all but inhaled that appeared the table as if by magic. But the icing on the cake? Early in my meal, a waiter discreetly whispered, "I noticed you're left-handed, would you like for me to arrange the settings accordingly?" This has never happened, and it has stuck with me.

When it comes to fine dining, these small gestures matter immensely. "Details are what makes the difference, they all add up to create a unique experience," Ossiano's General Manager Julien Garden told me. Many businesses do not have the resources to create such experiences. Some do not care. With the rise of fast casual dining and food delivery options, convenience has trumped attentive, thoughtful service, and pleasure and delight are often overshadowed by affordability and accessibility across a large swath of the restaurant industry. Take-out containers and microwaveable meals may provide nourishment, but they lack the kind of associations that pave the way to unforgettable memories. And this makes immaculate fine dining experiences all the more valuable.