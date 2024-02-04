15 Facts You Should Know About The Michelin Guide

Every foodie worth their hand-harvested sea salt knows the iconic Michelin Guide, with its puffy mascot, unmistakable red cover, and star system that can change a chef's life overnight. It is the epitome of culinary ranking and is synonymous with fine dining.

But what do you really know about the guide's history, mystery diners, shiny stars, and controversies? There's a lot that goes into making that little red book, and that's before you even think about what it takes for a kitchen team to prepare a meal worthy of its pages.

Of course, you wouldn't be a foodie if you didn't want to know how it all works. Here's everything you need to know about how the Michelin Guide got its start on the early roads of France, the secret force of reviewers making chefs' dreams come true, and the longstanding tradition that sets the bar for culinary excellence around the world.