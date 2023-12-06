Ossiano Dubai Is A Michelin-Starred Restaurant That Places Diners Underwater

Ossiano's dishes are not simply presentations. "Everything must provoke emotions," Chef Grégoire Berger explained to The National News. The multiple courses that are offered borrow aspects from Berger's upbringing in the northwest of France, and menu options carry stories. Candles are made from white-chocolate-dipped foie gras, and a mold made from Berger's hands is the setting for leeks layered with clams and yuzu jelly.

Cheesecake is tucked into what looks like a chocolate-dusted truffle, while dessert brings flavors of caramel, chocolate, and malty buckwheat to palates, and treasure boxes open to reveal burnt pages that can be scooped into. Along with plating that is sure to surprise and delight guests, diners can be led to different areas of the restaurant for tasting experiences — like gulping a peppery non-alcoholic shot before biting into a lemon wedge garnish that is made from sorbet.

The tasting menu evolves so it would be possible to visit Ossiano several times and experience new dishes from the chef. Though the magical dining adventure isn't cheap — a tasting menu can set visitors back around $245 with wine pairing an extra $150 – such an experience is guaranteed to lead to lasting memories, just as Berger has intended.