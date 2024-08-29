We Learned About McDonald's Rarest And Most Memorable Collectibles Straight From The Archivist

Fast food has gotten a bad rep recently due to rising prices, but McDonald's has introduced a new collectible to pull at fans' heartstrings in hopes of enticing them into the dining room or drive-thru: the Collector's Meal. The all-day menu option is available with either a Sausage McMuffin with Egg during breakfast, or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Big Mac later on. Most importantly, it arrives with one of six limited-edition Collector's Meal Cups, decorated with nostalgic scenes from McDonald's history including fan-favorite Happy Meal toy releases from Beanie Babies to Barbie, as well as classic characters like Grimace. It should come as no surprise that customers are lining up outside the Golden Arches to scoop up every last cup.

But as any longtime McDonald's patron knows, this isn't the first time the chain has generated buzz with its eye-catching collectibles — in fact, its very first character cups (adorned with Grimace and Ronald, of course) appeared in the 1970s. To learn more about the history of McDonald's memorabilia, Tasting Table spoke to McDonald's archivist Mike Bullington. "I like to say my job is to tell the story of McDonald's, but everyone has a McDonald's story, and through these cups, I'm hoping people can tell stories about dinnertimes at McDonald's," says Bullington. Whether you fondly remember the Ronald McDonald hand puppet or still drink from your McDonald's Muppets glassware at home, chances are you'll recognize some of these limited-edition items.