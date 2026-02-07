10 Of The Biggest Lawsuits In McDonald's History

While many of us were heading to the gym, embarking on Dry January, or trying to meditate, McDonald's was starting out 2026 on a particularly bad note. The fast food giant came into the new year with a lawsuit. Yep, in January 2026, four people filed legal action against McDonald's, claiming that its popular McRib is lying to everyone because it's not really made with rib meat.

McDonald's has fought back, of course, claiming that the McRib is made with pork, and it's always transparent about its ingredients. At the time of this writing, who will win the battle over the McRib has yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure: This is certainly not McDonald's first legal rodeo. Over the decades, like many fast-food chains, McDonald's has faced multiple lawsuits for various reasons, and most are more serious than the McRib. Some involve sexual harassment accusations, others have to do with severe burns, and plenty come from employees alleging unfair treatment.

Keep reading to find out more about some of the biggest lawsuits in McDonald's history. But fair warning: Some of these details might put you off your next Big Mac.