The 12 Best Fast Food Chains For Vegetarians

"Fast food" has many connotations, but "vegetarian" typically isn't one of them. Even so, in an age where Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods products are ubiquitous, plant-based options have expanded greatly over the past decade to become widely available and dependable across the U.S. Whether you are vegetarian, vegan, or simply looking to reduce your meat intake, you have options. And if you are cruising down the highway on a road trip or returning home after a long day, you have options. What's even more exciting is these options at fast food restaurants continue to improve and diversify with each passing year.

I've rounded up the 12 best fast food chains for vegetarians based on my experiences as a lifelong vegetarian and most-of-the-time vegan since 2017. While the list of plant-based options at popular fast food chains keeps growing, there are several more accessible restaurants where these options are found in abundance and with the ability to customize orders. For the purpose of this article, I am referring to the lacto-ovo vegetarian diet, which includes eggs and dairy but not meat in any form. I also use the term "plant-based" to refer to both vegetarian and vegan cuisine. Finally, most of the restaurant chains listed here fall under the fast food category, though a few toe the line of fast casual, they are, nevertheless, served in an efficient and reliable manner and, therefore, deserve a place on this list. More on the methodology is at the end of the article.