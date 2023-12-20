Dunkin' Has Removed Coconut Milk From Its Dairy Alternative Options

Dunkin' is sending the year off with a farewell to its lineup of Coconut Refreshers as it removes coconut milk from its menu. Coconut milk's time in the spotlight was short-lived at the iconic coffee and donuts chain, as it was introduced as recently as 2021. While the company didn't explicitly explain why they were removing coconut milk as an option, we can speculate that cost and demand played a primary role. The chain will continue to supply other dairy alternatives in the form of almond and oat milk, which are cheaper and more popular.

For fans of the Coconut Refreshers lineup, you're not completely out of luck: You can still purchase Refreshers like the Mango Pineapple or the Strawberry Dragonfruit with a green tea base. If you prefer the coconut milk version, you'll have until the end of the year to grab one before they're gone for good.

It's not all bad news. In the company's statement announcing the change, they said, "Although Dunkin' is indeed bidding farewell to coconut milk at locations nationwide in 2023, new and exciting beverage innovations are on the horizon in 2024 to provide guests with a growing variety of both coffee and non-coffee drinks to enjoy." And of course, you can never go wrong with one of their classic iced coffees.