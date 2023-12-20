Dunkin's 2024 Winter Menu Features A New Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee

In addition to the Pink Velvet and White Hazelnut Bark coffee drinks, a new Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut will appear in stores. This red cakey donut is topped with vanilla icing and cream cheese sprinkles to make a decadent treat. To complement your hazelnutty coffee with something on the more savory side, the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap serves up bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese inside of a pancake. Maple syrup is offered on the side so you can choose whether to dip your wrap or enjoy it straight on the go. Also making a comeback is Dunkin's Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon. It appears in a sandwich and in portions of Snackin' Bacon, too, both of which can also make for a satisfying coffee pairing to munch on in between sips.

Also starting December 27, anyone signing up for a Dunkin' Rewards membership will get a free medium beverage with their first rewards purchase. The offer might be the perfect time to try some of the new seasonal menu offerings. For those with existing rewards accounts, the chain is dishing out savings on medium coffee orders in the new year, so you can try the nutty white chocolate coffee along with your favorite donuts without needing to blow your budget.