McDonald's Fries Are Not Vegetarian-Friendly. Here's Why

The fast-food world is not a welcoming place for vegetarians, and although you may not realize it, that even includes McDonald's french fries. Despite how some big fast food companies have decent vegetarian items, the largest such chains in the U.S. are dominated by burgers and fried chicken. That usually leaves vegetarians in need of a quick bite struggling to cobble together a meal from the few plant-based options at most fast food chains. Typically, fries would be at least a half-decent way to start, but that isn't always the case, including at McDonald's.

How could fried potatoes not be vegetarian? That's because McDonald's french fries have added natural beef flavor as one of the ingredients. That's right, despite frying their potatoes in oil, McDonald's adds beef to the fries for extra flavor. Due to the typical ambiguity in ingredient lists, it's not clear what kind of beef product is added, but it doesn't really matter if you're trying to avoid meat.

Also, the beef flavoring ingredient list contains wheat, which means McDonald's fries are not gluten-free either. That leaves a vegetarian asking why McDonald's would bother with this unusual addition. As it turns out, the company used to fry its potatoes in beef tallow.