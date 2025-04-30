What Cut Of Pork McDonald's Uses For Its McRib Sandwich

Since 1981, the McRib has been a fan favorite on the McDonald's menu. The combination of pork doused in barbecue sauce, pickles, and onions on a bun hits all the right flavor notes for some customers, and, as a limited-time offering, it has gained a devoted following. One may assume the McRib is made from pork ribs, but the famous sandwich is really made from pork shoulder.

Yes, that's right. Pork shoulder. While McShoulder may be a more accurate name, McDonald's likely wouldn't have customers lining up to partake in a sandwich called a McShoulder. The McDonald's website tells us that the McRib patty is made from seasoned boneless pork without noting which cut is used. But to be more specific, the patties are made from pork shoulder with ingredients added to give the McRib its texture and flavor. Pork shoulder is noted for its rich flavor and is often used in many dishes, including pulled pork. As McDonald's notes, water, salt, rosemary extract, and dextrose (sugar) are added to the boneless meat and formed into the McRib's familiar shape and infused with the meat's savory flavor before barbecue sauce and other toppings are added.