What Cut Of Pork McDonald's Uses For Its McRib Sandwich
Since 1981, the McRib has been a fan favorite on the McDonald's menu. The combination of pork doused in barbecue sauce, pickles, and onions on a bun hits all the right flavor notes for some customers, and, as a limited-time offering, it has gained a devoted following. One may assume the McRib is made from pork ribs, but the famous sandwich is really made from pork shoulder.
Yes, that's right. Pork shoulder. While McShoulder may be a more accurate name, McDonald's likely wouldn't have customers lining up to partake in a sandwich called a McShoulder. The McDonald's website tells us that the McRib patty is made from seasoned boneless pork without noting which cut is used. But to be more specific, the patties are made from pork shoulder with ingredients added to give the McRib its texture and flavor. Pork shoulder is noted for its rich flavor and is often used in many dishes, including pulled pork. As McDonald's notes, water, salt, rosemary extract, and dextrose (sugar) are added to the boneless meat and formed into the McRib's familiar shape and infused with the meat's savory flavor before barbecue sauce and other toppings are added.
A mystery sandwich with rich history
Like a culinary version of Punxsutawney Phil, scores of customers eagerly await the McRib's return every time it disappears from a McDonald's menu. It's proven so popular that McDonald's once offered a mini version of the sandwich, and a superfan once created a McRib locator. It was even given a farewell tour in 2022.
Some may see the McRib as little more than lab-created mystery meat, and in some ways it is. Rene Arend, an executive chef at McDonald's, is credited with inventing the McRib, but Nebraska food scientist Roger Mandigo developed a process that bound different pieces of meat together and then shaped them into the McRib's familiar shape. Arend, who is also credited with the invention of the McNugget, invented the McRib as an alternative to the popular snack during a chicken shortage.
The revelation that a rib meat sandwich is really pork shoulder may ruin the allure of the sandwich for some. But it likely will continue to be a beloved item for others who find ways to fill the void between McRib appearances. Even though it may never be a permanent McDonald's item, the allure of pork with barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles together on a toasted bun is hard to ignore.