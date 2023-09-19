McDonald's Is Being Sued After A Woman Was Burned By Hot Coffee

Hot coffee and McDonald's have a famously sordid history, as the breakfast and burger chain has been the target of some of the most well-known fast food lawsuits. And history is repeating itself as another person is suing the chain after allegedly being burned by coffee. Mable Childress, a woman in her 80s, is accusing a store in San Francisco and its employees of negligence in the beverage preparation and for refusing to help her after hot coffee spilled on her when the lid popped off. The lawsuit alleges that she received severe burns, including scarring on her groin, and that the location should be responsible for medical expenses incurred from the incident. The plaintiff purchased the cup of coffee at the drive-thru, and she claims that the coffee cup lid was not properly secured, causing it to pop off and spill the contents as she went on her way. The lawsuit claims that in addition to burns, she suffered ongoing pain from the injuries and severe emotional distress.

The plaintiff's lawyer told SFGate that when she asked for help, "They didn't give her the time of day ... Nobody helped her whatsoever. She had to get to the hospital herself." However, the franchise owner of the location at 1100 Fillmore Street, Peter Ou, contradicts that claim. In a statement to Tasting Table, Ou said, "My restaurants have strict food safety protocols in place, including training crew to ensure lids on hot beverages are secure. We take every customer complaint seriously – and when Ms. Childress reported her experience to us later that day, our employees and management team spoke to her within a few minutes and offered assistance. We're reviewing this new legal claim in detail."