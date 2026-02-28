The Aldi Horse Meat Scandal That Plagued The Chain For Years

These days it seems like nothing can stop Aldi's meteoric rise in the American grocery world, as the discount retailer has opened hundreds of stores across the country in the past few years, and Aldi is planning for plenty more in 2026. But you never know what can go wrong to tarnish a store's reputation, which the German company learned during another period of major expansion in the 2010s. That's when it got caught up in a scandal over the use of horse meat that rocked Europe. To be fair, Aldi wasn't the only grocery chain that ended up embroiled in this controversy, and it wasn't the company's doing. But it felt the pain nonetheless.

The story started at the end of 2012, when food safety regulators in Ireland uncovered hamburgers being sold as beef that tested positive for horse DNA. While the initial results were only in burgers, and the horse meat was mostly in small amounts, the report set off a media firestorm over the safety and transparency of meat supply chains in Europe. Other retailers started testing products that came from suspect suppliers, and more and more came back as testing positive for horse meat.

One of the grocery chains that found unexpected horse meat in its products was Aldi. Tests on two ready-made frozen meals it carried, "beef" lasagna and a spaghetti Bolognese, showed they contained between 30% and 100% horse meat.