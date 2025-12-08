Here's What's Changing At Aldi In 2026

Aldi customers are well aware that the store sells over 90% Aldi-exclusive items — in fact, you'll rarely find name-brand groceries at Aldi — but another big change coming to the grocer in 2026 will see those old-time favorites get an upgrade. According to an official press release, the grocer "is unveiling its largest packaging refresh to date, putting its name on every product, and launching its first-ever namesake brand." The purpose of this refresh is to make it simpler for Aldi shoppers to know they're picking up a store-exclusive brand. As CEO Atty McGrath noted in the press release, the brand upgrade will make it "easier than ever for shoppers to instantly spot the value and quality only ALDI can deliver."

Previous Aldi-exclusive brands such as Clancy's, Simply Nature, and Specially Selected won't be disappearing entirely, but the packaging will now display a clear endorsement from the grocer with either an "Aldi Original" label or a clear Aldi logo printed on the bag. Even the names of certain products will change, such as Aldi's affordable meat options like the chicken breast filets, which will now be called "Red Bag Chicken." Some Aldi shoppers are indifferent about the transition, like one Redditor who pointed out that "as long as product quality stays the same or better, it doesn't matter to me what they call it." Other Aldi shoppers, such as this Reddit user, are looking forward to the change, saying, "Seeing the new designs adds a good 'fun' to the experience."