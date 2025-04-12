Why Aldi's Meat Is So Affordable

Most Americans will know Aldi as their friendly neighborhood grocery store. Smaller and more intimate than the bigger chains, it's become synonymous with everyday low prices, great deals, and good quality. And that includes the meat, which is often notably cheaper than its peers.

Conspiracy theorists may narrow their eyes at this, saying that the meat must be of poorer quality or past its sell-by or best-by dates. While there are certain meats to keep a particular eye out for at Aldi's and others to avoid, like any grocery store meats, there are legit reasons why their meat is so affordable. The chain follows a smart business approach that includes streamlining its staff contingency, creating efficiencies in different areas across all the stores, and stocking more private-label products than big commercial brands on its shelves. In fact, 90% of Aldi's brands are private label, and you'll find that the few name brand items that Aldi carries are discontinued products (so the last-of) or overstock that they get hold of at better prices.

Probably the most significant contributor to the more affordable prices, though, is that Aldi works with local businesses, sourcing meat from local producers. These are often smaller businesses that offer high-quality meat. And because they're within the same region, they're within closer proximity to the Aldi stores than bigger branded producers. So consumers are getting excellent quality without having high transport costs factored into the product prices.