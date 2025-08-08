Aldi Is Planning To Open New Locations In These 9 States
If you've heard the hype around Aldi but haven't been lucky enough to get a store nearby, you might not have to wait much longer. Aldi's efficiency sets it apart from other grocery stores in post-pandemic America, riding its simple shopping experience and affordable prices to the mountaintop of supermarket chains. It has opened more than 550 new stores in the last four years alone, putting it in third place behind Kroger and Walmart, and the company has announced that it plans to open at least 225 more stores in 2025.
The biggest part of the expansion will seemingly come in the Southeast as Aldi acquired rival chains like Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket in 2023, and plans to convert over a hundred of those stores. While not every new store has been revealed, Aldi has announced upcoming locations in nine states. The biggest winner of the expansion is Florida, which has 19 upcoming locations planned all throughout the state, from Jacksonville in the north to the Tampa and Orlando areas, and even Fort Lauderdale in the south. However, Aldi is tight lipped about just when these stores will open, only promising that they will be arriving "soon."
The other eight states are also concentrated in the East and Southeast. New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland are all getting a few more stores. Some more cities getting Aldis in the South will be Charlotte, North Carolina; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Plus, there will be openings in smaller towns within Kentucky and Louisiana.
Aldi has opened over 500 stores around the country in the last few years
The offshoot of a German grocery chain of the same name, Aldi locations in the U.S. have long been centered around the Midwest and Northeast, with its first American store opening in Iowa in 1976. The company's recent expansion has mixed further penetration into these markets, alongside its new growth in the Southeast. Just this year, stores have already opened in Rochester, New York; Garfield Heights, Ohio; and Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. The Southeast growth has been truly staggering, with new stores in Memphis, Auburn, and Mobile. But, the Florida focus is most obvious. Even with the upcoming announced stores, Aldi has already added locations in Panama City Beach, Port St. Lucie, Pensacola, and Lakeland.
With its focus on store-brand products, and smaller storefronts, Aldi's success has mirrored that of Trader Joe's. But, there is one place it still hasn't matched its rival: the West. Outside of Southern California and Phoenix, there are almost no Aldi locations yet, and the only recent expansion has been a few stores in the Las Vegas area. Big states like Washington, Colorado, and Oregon still don't have a single location. That is a bit of a surprise given those health conscious states, and other regions like Northern California, would probably love to discover the many beloved cheap and healthy products available at Aldi. Since the retailer seems like it has plans to take over the world, however, it is probably just a matter of time.