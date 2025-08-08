Aldi Is Planning To Open New Locations In These 9 States

If you've heard the hype around Aldi but haven't been lucky enough to get a store nearby, you might not have to wait much longer. Aldi's efficiency sets it apart from other grocery stores in post-pandemic America, riding its simple shopping experience and affordable prices to the mountaintop of supermarket chains. It has opened more than 550 new stores in the last four years alone, putting it in third place behind Kroger and Walmart, and the company has announced that it plans to open at least 225 more stores in 2025.

The biggest part of the expansion will seemingly come in the Southeast as Aldi acquired rival chains like Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket in 2023, and plans to convert over a hundred of those stores. While not every new store has been revealed, Aldi has announced upcoming locations in nine states. The biggest winner of the expansion is Florida, which has 19 upcoming locations planned all throughout the state, from Jacksonville in the north to the Tampa and Orlando areas, and even Fort Lauderdale in the south. However, Aldi is tight lipped about just when these stores will open, only promising that they will be arriving "soon."

The other eight states are also concentrated in the East and Southeast. New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland are all getting a few more stores. Some more cities getting Aldis in the South will be Charlotte, North Carolina; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Plus, there will be openings in smaller towns within Kentucky and Louisiana.