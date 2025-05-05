10 Things Aldi Does Better Than Trader Joe's

There are so many different grocery chains to choose from, but few have as devoted a following as do Aldi and Trader Joe's. The two grocery stores share a lot of similarities, from their smaller-than-normal footprints to their mostly store-brand offerings and cult favorite products. But, of course, there are plenty of differences between them as well. Although some seem to regard Trader Joe's as a higher-quality grocery chain, there are some areas in which it performs noticeably worse than Aldi, which is known for its low prices and easy-to-navigate stores.

We've compiled this list of just a few of the things that Aldi seems to do better than Trader Joe's. These points may solidify your love for Alsi over TJ's, or perhaps it'll make you venture to Aldi in place of your weekly Trader Joe's run. Either way, it's a good way to better understand Aldi's offerings — and why so many people are fans of the brand. Next time you're considering where to do your grocery shopping, consult this list, and you may just become another die-hard Aldi fan.