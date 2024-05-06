Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi Is Even Better If You Ignore The Instructions

Cauliflower gnocchi is among Trader Joe's famously praised products worth buying for a low-carb, gluten-free pasta dish that aptly mimics the flavor of traditional potato gnocchi recipes. While most fans agree that Trader Joe's cauliflower gnocchi is worth the purchase, another consensus is that you should ignore the cooking instructions on the back of the package.

All recommended cooking methods assert that you can start with frozen gnocchi. Trader Joe's gives three different cooking options, including microwaving and boiling, but the recommended method is to steam and pan-fry them over the stove. Pan-frying sounds the most promising because it uses a dry cooking method to create crispy edges and a chewy interior. However, steaming the gnocchi first and then sauteing them in oil sabotages their chances of crisping up.

Trader Joe's doesn't take advantage of the water content frozen gnocchi have to begin with, so its recommended cooking methods result in water-logged, mushy textures. The best way to capitalize on frozen cauliflower gnocchi is with completely dry cooking methods like air frying and roasting. Both of these methods will utilize and eliminate the excess water. The frozen gnocchi will steam as the water rises out of the gnocchi and evaporates, instilling a chewy interior. Once the water evaporates, the dry, hot air blowing around each gnocchi will effectively crisp its edges.