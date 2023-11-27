Smoked Sausage And Squash Pasta In Sage Brown Butter Recipe

When fall rolls around, we're all looking for ways to cook the bounty of the season. Squash, root vegetables, and hearty winter herbs are all on the menu, but how to prepare them? You can always prep some simple baked butternut squash and serve it as a side or in a salad, but that can get old fast. Pasta dishes are a great way to explore seasonal ingredients, and you can often find ways to incorporate many elements into the same recipe.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this hearty and rich squash pasta dish that cooks all in one pot — no need to fire up the oven. It gets a bit of extra heft thanks to some sliced smoked sausage. Ideal for those chilly evenings when you crave something hearty yet refined, this recipe is a testament to how simple ingredients can be transformed into an exquisite meal. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a curious beginner, this dish promises to impress and satisfy. The combination of nutty brown butter, aromatic sage, and the comforting duo of sausage and squash makes it a must-try for anyone looking to elevate their pasta game.