Smoked Sausage And Squash Pasta In Sage Brown Butter Recipe
When fall rolls around, we're all looking for ways to cook the bounty of the season. Squash, root vegetables, and hearty winter herbs are all on the menu, but how to prepare them? You can always prep some simple baked butternut squash and serve it as a side or in a salad, but that can get old fast. Pasta dishes are a great way to explore seasonal ingredients, and you can often find ways to incorporate many elements into the same recipe.
Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this hearty and rich squash pasta dish that cooks all in one pot — no need to fire up the oven. It gets a bit of extra heft thanks to some sliced smoked sausage. Ideal for those chilly evenings when you crave something hearty yet refined, this recipe is a testament to how simple ingredients can be transformed into an exquisite meal. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a curious beginner, this dish promises to impress and satisfy. The combination of nutty brown butter, aromatic sage, and the comforting duo of sausage and squash makes it a must-try for anyone looking to elevate their pasta game.
Gather the ingredients for smoked sausage and squash pasta
Any pasta dish starts with the noodles. For this recipe, Murray opts for rigatoni, which is great for saucy pastas. The smoked sausage can be any kind you like, including kielbasa. Note that these sausages come fully cooked so if you find a type that is not, you may need to cook it before adding it to this recipe. And while Murray uses butternut squash for this pasta, other kinds could work too, such as pumpkin or acorn. The sauce comes together with shallots, butter, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and chicken broth. For the final touch, add a hint of crispy sage to round out the fall flavors in the recipe.
Step 1: Cook the pasta
Cook pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.
Step 2: Brown the butter
To a large skillet over medium heat, add 4 tablespoons butter. Cook until the butter turns a medium brown and smells nutty, about 3 minutes.
Step 3: Crisp the sage
Add the sage leaves and cook until crispy, about 30 seconds. Pour the brown butter and sage leaves into a bowl and set aside.
Step 4: Brown the sausage
To the same skillet you used for the butter, add the olive oil and place over medium-high heat. Cook the sausage, turning once, until fully browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Step 5: Brown the squash
In the residual fat from the sausage, saute the squash until browned on all sides, about 6 minutes.
Step 6: Cook the shallots
Add the shallots and cook until translucent.
Step 7: Deglaze with chicken broth
Add chicken broth to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom.
Step 8: Simmer the squash
Simmer the squash in the broth until tender and cooked through, about 10 minutes.
Step 9: Return the sausage to the pan
Add the browned sausage to the pan, stirring gently to combine.
Step 10: Add butter and cheese
Add the remaining butter, reserved brown butter, and Parmesan cheese. Toss to coat.
Step 11: Add the pasta
Fold in the cooked pasta.
Step 12: Top with sage and serve
Top pasta with crispy sage leaves and serve immediately.
Can I make this smoked sausage and squash pasta in sage brown butter vegetarian or vegan?
This recipe can be easily adapted to suit vegetarian or vegan diets without losing its essence and flavor. To make it vegetarian, simply omit the sausage or replace it with a plant-based sausage alternative, which is widely available in most grocery stores. These alternatives often mimic the texture and flavor of meat and should be cooked according to the package instructions. For a vegan version, aside from substituting the sausage, you'll also need to replace the butter and chicken broth with vegan-friendly alternatives. Use a high-quality vegan butter and note that you may need to skip the brown butter as vegan butter tends not to brown the same way.
For a deeper flavor, consider adding a bit of nutritional yeast to the vegan butter when melting it, as this will impart a slightly cheesy, nutty taste. Replace the chicken broth with vegetable broth, and if you're using a pasta that contains egg, be sure to opt for an egg-free variety. When it comes to the cheese topping, either omit it or use a vegan cheese substitute.
What can I use besides butternut squash for this smoked sausage and squash pasta in sage brown butter?
This recipe is quite versatile, and various types of squash or other vegetables can be used as a substitute for butternut squash. Options like acorn squash, delicata squash, or even sweet potatoes make great alternatives. Acorn squash has a slightly nuttier taste, while delicata is known for its creamy texture and sweet, corn-like flavor. Sweet potatoes, with their natural sweetness and starchy texture, can also complement the savory elements of the sausage and brown butter beautifully.
When substituting, cut your chosen vegetable into similar-sized pieces as you would the butternut squash, and simmer them following the same method. The cook time may vary slightly depending on the vegetable's density and moisture content. For instance, sweet potatoes might cook a bit quicker than denser squash varieties. Keep an eye on the pan and test for doneness by piercing the vegetable with a fork.
|Calories per Serving
|750
|Total Fat
|36.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|79.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|84.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.5 g
|Total Sugars
|7.3 g
|Sodium
|366.7 mg
|Protein
|22.3 g