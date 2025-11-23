9 Myths About Aldi You Shouldn't Believe

Aldi is very quickly becoming a big deal with American shoppers. The German discount retailer has surged in popularity, largely thanks to its range of products and seriously affordable prices. In fact, Aldi is hoping to open 800 new stores in the U.S. by 2028. So, it's safe to say its popularity is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

But, as the Kardashians are all too aware, with more fame comes more rumors. There are many myths circling around Aldi, and they range from easy mistakes to some, quite frankly, odd beliefs about the chain (like deliberately lying to customers about selling horse meat and bacon grown in labs).

We're pleased to say that many of the negative things you've heard about the budget retailer are probably not true. Keep reading to learn nine of the biggest myths about Aldi that you definitely shouldn't believe and why.