8 Aldi Dupes That Are Way Better Than The Name Brands, According To Customers

If you're a frequent shopper at Aldi, you may know that the company has won many awards and that most items in its stores are private label. However, you may not be aware of the extent of the private labels' options and how closely they resemble the name-brand version. Not only are they similar in taste, texture, and/or appearance, but many loyal customers believe these Aldi iterations are better than the "real" thing.

We scoured Reddit and Facebook to see what items people thought surpassed the name brands and compiled them on this handy reference list. Whether you're in the mood for something salty, sweet, crunchy, chewy, or whatever else, there's a little bit of everything to curb your craving. Be sure to add a few of these to your next shopping list, if you haven't already.