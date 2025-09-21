This US State Boasts The Highest Number Of Aldi Stores In The Country

Some of Aldi's presence in Florida stems from their 2023 purchase of hundreds of Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarkets — of the more than a dozen stores that have opened in Florida so far in 2025, the majority were former Winn-Dixie stores that have been converted to the Aldi format. Although Aldi has since sold off many of the Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarkets it purchased in 2023, they still have plans to convert 220 of the stores to Aldi stores by 2027, which is part of their ambitious plan to open 800 stores by the end of 2028.. Aldi plans to open 225 stores within 2025 alone.

As part of that expansion, which includes strengthening its already strong presence in the Northeast and Midwest (where it's already quite established), Aldi does plan grow in the West, including more stores in Southern California and Arizona, and to open a new market in Las Vegas. However, it will likely be some time, if ever, before California (the state with 3 times more Costco locations than any other and the state with the highest number of Trader Joe's locations), which currently has 109 stores, overtakes Florida as the U.S. state with the most Aldi stores.