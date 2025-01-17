The US State With The Highest Number Of Trader Joe's Locations

In under 60 years, Trader Joe's has become an American cultural institution, thanks in part to its GMO-free, private-label products, friendly staff, and famously low prices. The key to maintaining these competitive prices lies in the company's commitment to reducing operational costs wherever possible. This cost-conscious approach is why you won't find Trader Joe's outside the U.S. In fact, the grocery chain is incredibly particular about opening new locations, even within the country. As of December 16, 2024, ScrapeHero reports that there are only 608 Trader Joe's stores across America. But which of these states has the most Trader Joe's locations?

Advertisement

With 205 stores in total, California boasts just over one-third of all Trader Joe's stores. This is likely due to California's large population of nearly 40 million people, making it the most populated U.S. state. Additionally, California contains several high-density cities, including Los Angeles (which has 11 individual stores), San Diego (home to eight), and San Francisco (where there are seven).

Moreover, the Golden State is also where Trader Joe himself (yes, Trader Joe was a real person!) opened his very first grocery store. In 1967, Joe Coulombe, a convenience store owner at the time, opened the very first Trader Joe's in Pasadena, California. The store was unique compared to other grocery stores in the area, catering to a very specific type of customer: the intelligent, jet-setting traveler.

Advertisement