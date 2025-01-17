The US State With The Highest Number Of Trader Joe's Locations
In under 60 years, Trader Joe's has become an American cultural institution, thanks in part to its GMO-free, private-label products, friendly staff, and famously low prices. The key to maintaining these competitive prices lies in the company's commitment to reducing operational costs wherever possible. This cost-conscious approach is why you won't find Trader Joe's outside the U.S. In fact, the grocery chain is incredibly particular about opening new locations, even within the country. As of December 16, 2024, ScrapeHero reports that there are only 608 Trader Joe's stores across America. But which of these states has the most Trader Joe's locations?
With 205 stores in total, California boasts just over one-third of all Trader Joe's stores. This is likely due to California's large population of nearly 40 million people, making it the most populated U.S. state. Additionally, California contains several high-density cities, including Los Angeles (which has 11 individual stores), San Diego (home to eight), and San Francisco (where there are seven).
Moreover, the Golden State is also where Trader Joe himself (yes, Trader Joe was a real person!) opened his very first grocery store. In 1967, Joe Coulombe, a convenience store owner at the time, opened the very first Trader Joe's in Pasadena, California. The store was unique compared to other grocery stores in the area, catering to a very specific type of customer: the intelligent, jet-setting traveler.
What about other states?
Compared to other states, California leads far and away when it comes to Trader Joe's locations. While New York has the second-most Trader Joe's stores of any state, with a total of 35 locations, according to ScrapeHero, it pales in comparison to California's 205. New York City alone boasts 10 of the state's stores. Additionally, since the grocery chain prices its items the same at every location, Trader Joe's is often one of the cheapest options in large cities like NYC. Washington comes in third regarding Trader Joe's locations, with a total of 29 across the state. With several cities containing substantial populations and sprawling suburban areas throughout, Washington is a prime location for opening retail stores. Seattle alone has six Trader Joe's stores, the most of any city in the Evergreen State.
Close behind in fourth place is Florida, with 27 Trader Joe's stores. Some of the largest metropolitan regions in the country are located in the Sunshine State, including the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach region, the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region, and the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford region. Furthermore, Florida consistently attracts high numbers of tourists each year, thanks to attractions such as the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Tying for fifth place are Illinois and Massachusetts, with 23 locations each. For a noteworthy Trader Joe's store, visit the location in Hadley, Massachusetts, which is the first Trader Joe's to form a union.