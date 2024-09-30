The Reason There Are No GMOs In Trader Joe's Products

Trader Joe's is not your typical grocery store, and that is entirely by design. The company takes great pride in breaking the "rules" that other grocery chains uphold day-to-day. The stores are smaller — like an upscale farmer's market — with compact aisles, doorless freezers, and extra-friendly staff. The parking lots are smaller, too, which can make parking at Trader Joe's tricky, but reduce the amount of property the company needs to buy per location. These features make the grocery chain feel more expensive than it is, creating a more private and exclusive feeling shopping experience. Trader Joe's is also known for its dedication to its loyal customers, and prioritizing their demands to create a better shopping experience. One such consumer demand that Trader Joe's still prioritizes today is the removal of all genetically modified organisms (GMOs) from its private-label products.

Back in 2001, the company analyzed that consumers prefer non-GMO products when given the option. Since then, all of its store-brand products have been free of any genetically modified or engineered ingredients. There are a couple of exceptions to this rule, however. Third-party products in-store could contain GMOs, as well as any animal products, such as meats, fish, and dairy. Interestingly, Trader Joe's doesn't explicitly label its products as non-GMO on the packaging. This is because unlike the term "organic", there is no set governmental requirement to label non-GMO products. Instead, the company believes that its strict stance against GMOs speaks for itself.