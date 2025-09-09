This Common Aldi Produce Rumor Shouldn't Be Believed
There's a lot to love about Aldi supermarkets, from the oh-so efficient store layout to the quick-moving lines courtesy of the seated staff members at the registers. And, most notably, its budget-friendly price points, a result of the company's dedication to cutting unnecessary costs (like music licensing fees) in order to pass along the savings to customers. All things considered, it's a great place to shop for groceries — so don't let the persistent (yet not exactly true) rumor about poor-quality fresh produce put you off.
Due to what seems like a vocal minority complaining about moldy fruit or short-lived vegetables on internet forums, there's a common belief that Aldi sells poor-quality produce. But the generalization is often quick to be dispelled by folks who, on the flip side, have had nothing but positive experiences. Take this Reddit thread on r/Aldi, for example, which begins with one Redditor asking "why Aldi always has bad fruit?"
While some of the dozens of commenters agreed that the chain's produce could be "hit or miss," others say they've only ever found it to be consistently great. "I've been shopping at Aldi's for five years and I've never gotten bad fruit or produce from them and I buy a lot," wrote u/Vajama77 "I'm in NY and never have issues with fruit or veggies," added u/maltanczyka. "It's where I get ALL my produce due to the quality (organic options are always available, some local) and lower prices compared to every other store."
Like every grocery store, produce quality fluctuates
It seems that, like at every grocery store, the quality of produce at Aldi depends on the functioning of the supply chain and how well the store is managed. There are other Reddit threads complaining about produce at other major grocery stores, too, from Trader Joe's to Publix, and Target. Take it from this shopper, who explained in another Reddit thread, "The produce quality is hit or miss from Aldi to Aldi (it depends on how diligent the management is at running the section well and rotating it properly, and if the supply chain isn't messed up, which some things are hard to get these days) and the produce selection is fairly basic, but as long as you want 'normal' stuff, it's good."
Different locations may also have different methods of storing and displaying its fruits and vegetables, which can affect how well it keeps. As Redditor u/rodneyfan shared, they haven't had any issues at their local Aldi "since the big store redesign a few years ago when they put most of the produce into refrigeration. It's not the absolute best produce I can buy in this town, but most of it is pretty good and it does not die that quickly." In response, yet another user referred to their Aldi produce as "fantastic."
So it seems that many comments about the store's produce reflect generally positive experiences folks have had, which makes us think that this is one rumor that should be put to rest. That's not to say you won't ever get a berry that goes bad, but that you are just as likely to get a bad berry from any grocery store. So if you're concerned about picking up poor produce, follow some simple tips for picking out the best fresh fruits and vegetables wherever you're shopping. Considering the overall praise that Aldi receives for its selection of healthy, affordable bites, we won't be stopping shopping there anytime soon.