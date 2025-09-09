This Common Aldi Produce Rumor Shouldn't Be Believed

It seems that, like at every grocery store, the quality of produce at Aldi depends on the functioning of the supply chain and how well the store is managed. There are other Reddit threads complaining about produce at other major grocery stores, too, from Trader Joe's to Publix, and Target. Take it from this shopper, who explained in another Reddit thread, "The produce quality is hit or miss from Aldi to Aldi (it depends on how diligent the management is at running the section well and rotating it properly, and if the supply chain isn't messed up, which some things are hard to get these days) and the produce selection is fairly basic, but as long as you want 'normal' stuff, it's good."

Different locations may also have different methods of storing and displaying its fruits and vegetables, which can affect how well it keeps. As Redditor u/rodneyfan shared, they haven't had any issues at their local Aldi "since the big store redesign a few years ago when they put most of the produce into refrigeration. It's not the absolute best produce I can buy in this town, but most of it is pretty good and it does not die that quickly." In response, yet another user referred to their Aldi produce as "fantastic."

So it seems that many comments about the store's produce reflect generally positive experiences folks have had, which makes us think that this is one rumor that should be put to rest. That's not to say you won't ever get a berry that goes bad, but that you are just as likely to get a bad berry from any grocery store. So if you're concerned about picking up poor produce, follow some simple tips for picking out the best fresh fruits and vegetables wherever you're shopping. Considering the overall praise that Aldi receives for its selection of healthy, affordable bites, we won't be stopping shopping there anytime soon.