The Logical Reason Aldi Doesn't Play Music In Its Stores

As a company, Aldi prides itself on being a little bit different. The company's brick-and-mortar locations are packed to the brim with unique business practices, building a low-cost grocery counter-culture that shoppers can't seem to get enough of. Longtime Aldi fans might have grown accustomed to the chain charging 25 cents for shopping carts or the so-called "Aisle of Shame", featuring an ever-changing assortment of toys, kitchenware, and seasonal bric-a-brac. But one of Aldi's more subtle quirks has gone unseen, or rather, unheard, over the years, as the grocery giant doesn't play music in any of its stores.

This is not an oversight, and it is not a technical error, either. The silence is by design, and, surprisingly, it has a tangible impact on the price of your favorite groceries. Though you cannot sing along to Taylor Swift in the wide-open aisles of Aldi, chances are, the extra money saved with each grocery run will be music to your ears. You see, playing music in a commercial space is far more complicated than turning on the radio or pressing "play" on a curated Spotify playlist. Instead, retailers must pay licensing fees (typically to a performing rights society) to secure the rights to the upbeat, love-it-or-hate-it hits of today that famously blare out store speakers. For larger chains, these fees quickly add up across hundreds, or even thousands, of locations. With that in mind, Aldi chose instead to negate this cost entirely, which manifests itself in lower prices for its consumers.