Does Aldi Ever Issue Coupons?

With affordable prices and a diverse product range, it's no wonder that Aldi is the fastest-growing supermarket in the U.S. The German store is set to open over 225 new stores in 2025 to meet customer demand for quality products that don't break the bank. If you're a frugal Aldi shopper who likes to thrift, you may be wondering if the supermarket issues coupons so you can maximize your savings even further. According to the FAQs page on the store's website, "Aldi shoppers do not have to clip coupons to find the best deals because [the supermarket offers] the lowest prices on groceries every single day." However, from time to time, the store may "offer regional promotions or coupons tied to an event, such as an Aldi store Grand Opening."

The supermarket chain advises that customers keep an eye on their mailboxes or check in-store to make the most of the special promotions that may crop up in their area. One thing to bear in mind is that Aldi doesn't offer online coupons. This means any coupon that appears online or on social media isn't legitimate and won't be accepted. Genuine Aldi coupons will always be printed or mailed out to customers and must be used before their expiry date.

Here's a heads up: The German grocer is planning on converting some Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the future. So, if you have any of those chains nearby, keep your ears open to bag some grand opening coupons.