Does Aldi Ever Issue Coupons?
With affordable prices and a diverse product range, it's no wonder that Aldi is the fastest-growing supermarket in the U.S. The German store is set to open over 225 new stores in 2025 to meet customer demand for quality products that don't break the bank. If you're a frugal Aldi shopper who likes to thrift, you may be wondering if the supermarket issues coupons so you can maximize your savings even further. According to the FAQs page on the store's website, "Aldi shoppers do not have to clip coupons to find the best deals because [the supermarket offers] the lowest prices on groceries every single day." However, from time to time, the store may "offer regional promotions or coupons tied to an event, such as an Aldi store Grand Opening."
The supermarket chain advises that customers keep an eye on their mailboxes or check in-store to make the most of the special promotions that may crop up in their area. One thing to bear in mind is that Aldi doesn't offer online coupons. This means any coupon that appears online or on social media isn't legitimate and won't be accepted. Genuine Aldi coupons will always be printed or mailed out to customers and must be used before their expiry date.
Here's a heads up: The German grocer is planning on converting some Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the future. So, if you have any of those chains nearby, keep your ears open to bag some grand opening coupons.
Aldi does not accept manufacturer's coupons
If you've found a manufacturer's coupon for a product that's selling in Aldi, it can't be used, unfortunately. The website states that "Aldi-exclusive brands make up more than 90% of our product selection, and we guarantee the quality is as good as or better than name brands. However, we do carry some name-brand products. For these items, we always negotiate the best possible prices with our suppliers and because of this we are unable to accept manufacturer's coupons."
One way to save money at Aldi is to take a look at the store's weekly ads that highlight price drops and special offers. For example, you can see in advance which produce will be reduced in the upcoming weeks and plan your meals around them to save your pennies. Buying dry goods that are on special offer in bulk is also a useful tip, as you can keep items like flour, pasta, and beans in storage for long periods of time and use them as needed. Consider employing the 6-1 grocery shopping method that promotes less waste and more savings, and instead of ordering your Aldi shop online, do it in person to avoid the delivery charge.
Facts you should know about Aldi if you're a frequent shopper? Its line of gluten-free products, private label stock, and commitment to reducing packaging materials are what account for its low prices.