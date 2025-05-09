What To Consider Before Ordering Online From Aldi

Can't make it to an Aldi grocery store this week to buy your staples at lower prices? Fret not. You can always order online from your local Aldi and pick your items up or have them delivered. However, here are some things you should consider before ordering online via the Aldi app or website.

First, note that you will have to pay online ordering fees. According to the Aldi website, "Orders under $10 before taxes, tip, and fees will have a $9.99 small order fee applied." So it definitely makes more sense to order over ten dollars' worth of goods to avoid that fee. You could add a tub of ice cream, like any of these 12 ice creams from Aldi that we rank, to spend over ten dollars online. We also ranked 20 cookies from Aldi in case you have a craving for more sweet treats.

Next, note that Aldi charges a delivery fee and that fee varies depending on where you're located and the delivery window time you chose. For example, it's likely for the fee to increase during peak hours of the day. So if you're not in a hurry to receive your groceries, choose an off-peak time as your delivery window. This may mean not ordering groceries from Aldi on weekends or over lunchtime on weekdays.