What To Consider Before Ordering Online From Aldi
Can't make it to an Aldi grocery store this week to buy your staples at lower prices? Fret not. You can always order online from your local Aldi and pick your items up or have them delivered. However, here are some things you should consider before ordering online via the Aldi app or website.
First, note that you will have to pay online ordering fees. According to the Aldi website, "Orders under $10 before taxes, tip, and fees will have a $9.99 small order fee applied." So it definitely makes more sense to order over ten dollars' worth of goods to avoid that fee. You could add a tub of ice cream, like any of these 12 ice creams from Aldi that we rank, to spend over ten dollars online. We also ranked 20 cookies from Aldi in case you have a craving for more sweet treats.
Next, note that Aldi charges a delivery fee and that fee varies depending on where you're located and the delivery window time you chose. For example, it's likely for the fee to increase during peak hours of the day. So if you're not in a hurry to receive your groceries, choose an off-peak time as your delivery window. This may mean not ordering groceries from Aldi on weekends or over lunchtime on weekdays.
Some charges are normal for online grocery shopping
But let's say you're ordering online from Aldi and will pick up your groceries at the store instead of having them delivered this week. Note that even when you're picking up your groceries that you will have to pay a fee. According to the Aldi website, "A small curbside fee is applied to each order to offset the costs of ALDI Curbside Shoppers fulfilling orders."
On top of that fee, you will also have to pay for shopping bags. For both delivery and curb-side pick-up orders, Aldi uses its own shopping bags, and you will have to pay a small fee for the bags used to pack your online order.
Whenever one shops for groceries online, paying some kind of charge for the service is normal. On Reddit, users have reported paying premiums of 11% to 25% when shopping for groceries online from outlets like Instacart. That is the price one pays for convenience, as someone is working to pick and package groceries on your behalf. If you don't want to pay any extra fees, then the next time you're craving all those cheap and healthy snacks you can buy at Aldi, you'll probably need to head over to the grocery store in person.